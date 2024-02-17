Khouri Condemns Attack By Israeli Embassy On Cardinal Parolin

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN /

Member of the PLO Executive Committee and Head of the Higher Presidential Committee for Churches Affairs in Palestine, Dr. Ramzi Khouri said that Israel is vigorously attempting to suppress any backing for the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause. In addition to Israel's attack towards appeals for an end to Israel's genocide against innocent Palestinian children, women, elders, and men in the Gaza Strip.

This statement was issued in response to an offensive by the Israeli embassy at the Vatican against Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, following a comment he made on the anniversary of the Lateran Pacts, condemning Israel's war on Gaza, and characterizing it as a carnage inconsistent with Israel's right to self-defense. He further urged an urgent ceasefire and appealed for collaborative efforts with all parties to achieve justice and peace.

Commending the unwavering stance of the Vatican and His Holiness Pope Francis, Khouri expresses appreciation for their continuous support for the Palestinian people. He specifically acknowledges their support in providing medical treatment for wounded Palestinian children from Gaza and the mobilization of all available resources to aid those displaced in Churches across the Gaza Strip.

Khouri added that the Committee is in constant contact with its representative in the Gaza Strip, underscoring the alarming and catastrophic situation resulting from Israel's genocidal campaign. The scarcity of medical materials poses a direct threat to the lives of patients and the wounded, exacerbated by shortages in food supplies, heightening the risk of a severe famine.

In a plea to the Holy See, Khouri urges continued collaborative efforts on all levels to actively contribute to ending the genocide in Gaza and facilitate the immediate entry of essential humanitarian aid.