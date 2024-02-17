King To President Macron: Israeli Attack On Rafah Will Have Catastrophic Humanitarian Consequences

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah said on Friday that An Israeli attack on Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million people have been pushed into a small area to take shelter from the ongoing devastation in Gaza, will have catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

In remarks to the press before talks with France President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace, His Majesty stressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, reaffirming that if the destructive war on Gaza and escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem continue, their effect will extend far into the region.

The King said a political solution that leads to peace on the basis of the two-state solution is the only way to guarantee security for the Palestinians, the Israelis, and the entire region.

His Majesty thanked President Macron for his active engagement in this regard, noting that Europe has a major role to play in reaching a peaceful solution.

The King said the talks in Paris are part of ongoing coordination between Jordan and France over the past months to work towards ending the war in Gaza and addressing the humanitarian disaster.

“We are grateful for France's efforts, under your leadership, Sir, to work towards a ceasefire, and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza through all possible entry points and mechanisms,” His Majesty added, addressing the French president.

The King added that Jordan has worked with France to provide vital medical supplies to Gaza via airdrops,“which is part of the few methods we have been using to bolster the humanitarian response as much as possible”.

“Of course, more must be done. We must ensure the sustainable and unhindered delivery of sufficient aid to mitigate the terrible humanitarian situation,” His Majesty continued.

“Support for UNRWA must continue. It is a vital lifeline for nearly 2 million Palestinians in Gaza facing the threat of starvation. It also provides much needed services for Palestinian refugees elsewhere in the region,” the King stressed.

His Majesty said Jordan and France will continue working together to address these issues and to expand on their strategic partnership.

For his part, President Macron warned of an Israeli attack on Rafah, stressing that any military operation will lead to a massive loss of life, which cannot be accepted.

The French president stressed the importance of protecting civilians, noting that attempts at their forcible displacement would be a grave mistake and a violation of international humanitarian law.

President Macron also stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire, commending His Majesty's efforts to work toward that end and noting that a ceasefire would enable the protection of all civilians and ensure the flow of urgent aid.

Calling for the release of all hostages, including French citizens, he said the humanitarian ramifications of the war are unacceptable and that he has expressed this to the Israeli prime minister.

The French president urged ensuring sufficient aid is provided to Gazans, who are facing starvation and death due to the difficult conditions in the Strip, stressing the importance of opening crossing points to allow for the flow of aid, including to northern Gaza, which is facing difficult conditions.

He added that France has been working extensively with Jordan since the war started, expressing appreciation for His Majesty's efforts.

President Macron also pointed to France's collaboration with Jordan on a recent airdrop of medical supplies into Gaza, voicing commitment to continuing collaboration with the Kingdom.

He noted ongoing joint efforts in pursuit of peace in the Middle East, stressing that the two-state solution is the only way to guarantee Israel's security and ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Ensuring peace is among France's priorities, he added, to avoid a regional spillover of the conflict, especially as witnessed in the Red Sea area.

President Macron called for de-escalation in the West Bank and an end to settler violence, noting that he conveyed this to the Israeli prime minister and pointing to France's recent decision to impose sanctions on settlers who committed acts of violence.

He warned that Ramadan is a critical time, stressing the importance of maintaining calm in Jerusalem's holy sites.

Reaffirming support for the two-state solution, President Macron stressed the need to take irreversible decisions to make it a reality, adding that France is working with Jordan and partners in the region on this, as well as through the UN Security Council.

At the outset of his remarks to the press, the French president welcomed His Majesty to France and noted his recent visit to Jordan, thanking the King for the important discussions and expressing best wishes to Jordan and to His Majesty on the 25th anniversary of the assumption of his constitutional powers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador in Paris Leena Al Hadid attended the talks in Paris.

MENAFN17022024000028011005ID1107864962