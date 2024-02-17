Olympics-Bound Gianna Woodruff Sets New Panama Record

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Panama athlete Gianna Woodruff, preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games competed Friday, February 16 in Fayetteville, Arkansas in the 400 m Short Track) event where she achieved a time of 53.25, a mark with which she set a new“indoor” record. for Panama.

Woodruff exactly a week ago had set this record with 53.43, in the same setting, the University of Arkansas campus at the Tyson Invitational.

Woodruff is the holder of the South American record of the 400-meter hurdles, a specialty in which she won the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Chile 2023 and where she was also an Olympic finalist (In Tokyo 2020) and in the World Cup ( Oregon 2022, where she obtained her mark for the Paris

