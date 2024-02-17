Al Ghadeer Completes Doha Triple Crown After Amir Sword Win

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Ghadeer made history by completing the illustrious Doha Triple Crown as the Al Shaqab Racing's colt won the Amir Sword on the last day of the HH the Amir Sword Festival at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Al Rayyan Park on Saturday.

In the process, the five-year-old winner under the supervision of jockey Christophe Soumillon continued his unbeaten run in Group 1 PA races to seven to become the first winner of the Doha Triple Crown since Ebraz landed the legendary title in 2020.

Francois Rohaut-trained Al Ghadeer had won the Qatar International Stakes at Qatar Goodwood Festival in UK on August 2, 2003 and claimed the Qatar World Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses at Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in France last October. After an intense battle, Al Ghadeer proved his class in the final 300m of the $2 race to beat defending champion Alban de Mieulle-trained Abbes, in the silks of Wathnan Racing, by a length and complete a memorable win.“It is a dream come true to win the triple crown. It was his first run in a long time and I am very happy with the win,” said jockey Soumillon.

Rebel's Romance delivered a stunning front-running performance when jockey William Buick guided the gelding to victory in the $2 HH The Amir Trophy for owner Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby.

“I am absolutely delighted to win here in the big festival. It was a tough race with the some of the good horses from Japan. I managed to get things my own way and he enjoyed it. When he got to the front he wasn't going to get caught. He was very good and really showed up – it was a great result for everyone,” said Buick.

The six-year-old, who recorded five consecutive races in 2022, was successful in the Breeders' Cup Turf, continued his return to the top when providing connections with another big-race victory in the Middle East.

“He's a Breeders' Cup winner and went through that season almost unbeaten. He looked great beforehand and the concern we had was his draw in ten, but Charlie was keen to go forward and he got to the front easily and relaxed,” the 35-year-old Briton said.

Earlier, Mohamed bin Fahad AH al-Attiya's homebred Molfit landed the HH The Amir Silver Sword. Christophe Soumillon partnered the Francois Rohaut-trained bay colt to emerge as winner of the 1850m contest for four-year-old Purebred Arabians and score for the second time in a row.

In one of the keenly contested races of the day, Pazeer regained the title of the HH The Amir Shalfa after six years. The Abdulatif Hussain al-Emadi-owned 10-year-old landed the title in 2018 and has been knocking on the door throughout the previous renewals and finally the trainee of Bader al-Balushi made it a double in the 2000m Open Handicap under a powerful ride from in-from Lukas Delozier. It was fifth win for Delozier during the three-day long festival.



RESULTS

HH the Amir Sword Festival

27th Al Rayyan Meeting – HH The Amir Sword

and Trophy Day



1 – HH The Amir Sword, Purebred Arabians (Gr1)

Horse: Al Ghadeer

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing

Trainer: Francois Rohaut

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon



2 - HH The Amir Trophy, Thoroughbreds (International Group 3)

Horse: Rebel's Romance

Owner: Godolphin

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick



3 - HH The Amir Silver Sword, Purebred Arabians

Horse: Molfit

Owner: Mohamed bin Fahad AH al-Attiya

Trainer: Francois Rohaut

Jockey: Christophe Soumillon



4 - HH The Amir Shalfa, Thoroughbred Open Handicap

Horse: Pazeer

Owner: Abdulatif Hussain MZ al-Emadi

Trainer: Bader al-Balushi

Jockey: Lukas Delozier



5 - Al Rayyan Mile, Thoroughbreds (QA-Gr2)

Horse: Oddyssey

Owner: Sheikh Mohamed bin Salman al-Thani

Trainer: Gassim Ghazali

Jockey: Maxime Guyon



6 - Dukhan Sprint, Thoroughbreds (QA-Gr3)

Horse: Emaraaty Ana

Owner: Barratt Racing

Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jockey: Saffie Osborne



7 - Qatar International Cup, Purebred Arabians (Gr1)

Horse: AJS Jamran

Owner: Al Jeryan Stud

Trainer: MHK al-Attiyah

Jockey: Szczepan Mazur



8 - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Cup, Thoroughbreds

Horse: Brave Emperor

Owner: Middleham Park Racing

Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

