Prime Minister Meets Canadian Foreign Minister

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada HE Melanie Joly, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the humanitarian situation and efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire.

Canadian Foreign Minister appreciated the continuous efforts of the State of Qatar aimed at achieving peace and stability in the region.