Prime Minister Meets Bulgaria Deputy Prime Minister And Foreign Minister

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria HE Mariya Gabriel, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the humanitarian situation and efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria commended the State of Qatar's continuous efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.