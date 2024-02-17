South Eastern Railways Cancels Humsafar Express Operations On THESE Days. Check Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The South Eastern Railways said that the 20828 Humsafar Express, operating from Santragachi to Jabalpur via Tatanagar, will not run on February 21 due to the construction of a third line between Anuppur and New Katni stations on the Ghunghuti section of Bilaspur to reports, the cancellation of the down train will extend to February 22 as well. Girder work is scheduled for both the up and down lines, as well as the third line between Gudma and Amgaon stations in the Nagpur division, the railway administration will be responsible for implementing a power block. Due to these circumstances, the 18109 Itwari Express from Tata to Itwari will not operate on March 5, while the down train will be cancelled on March 7.Also Read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'Bullet Train' update: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares video revealing 10 featuresTo address the surge in passenger numbers, the railway administration has announced plans to add extra coaches to ten trains. However, these additional coaches will be installed on trains passing through Tatanagar on February 17 and 19, on the 12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express on February 17 and 20, and on the 12262 Howrah-CSTM on February 19 Bihar, the inclusion of Dalsingh Sarai station as a stoppage for train number 15231 Gondia Express, managed under the Sonpur division of East Central Railway, was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai Read: Faster than Rajdhani! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by March 2024Rai highlighted that as part of the Amrit Bharat station scheme, development has started at Dalsingh Sarai station to establish a shopping complex, which will accommodate around 100 shops and amenities for the convenience of passengers Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that over 25,000 railway tracks have been laid and more than 1,300 railway stations have undergone renovation as part of the 'Amrit Bharat Station' Scheme Read: After 42 years, luxury train 'Palace on Wheels' to embark on spiritual journey to Ayodhya, Kashi, Varanasi. Details hereThe 'Amrit Bharat Station' Scheme, initiated on August 6th, 2023, aims to rejuvenate and modernize 1,309 railway stations throughout the country.(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN17022024007365015876ID1107864895