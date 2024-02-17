Festive Lanterns Of The Ancient Town Are On, Engage In Power Protection During Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) XUZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cables and lamps must be connected tightly, otherwise they will be hot due to poor contact, which will lead to fire accidents...." On February 5, the State Grid held a power protection mobilization meeting in Yaowan Ancient Town Scenic Spot, Xuzhou, Jiangsu Province, to prepare for the upcoming Spring Festival Lamp Festival. "Every year, the popularity of the Lamp Festival is very strong, which is my ninth year to participate in the layout of the lamp show, and I am very honored." said by Wu Xiaodong, an employee of STATE GRID XUZHOU POWER SUPPLY COMPANY .

Yaowan Ancient Town is located in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province, at the intersection of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal and Luoma Lake, which has a history of 1400+ years.

Near the Spring Festival, the annual ancient town lamp festival is about to open grandly. The local power supply company accurately connects with the Management Office of the Scenic Spot, and arranges staff to come to the exhibition site of the lamp festival in advance to investigate the site, lay wires, install switches and debug power transmission. Lanterns with different shapes and beautiful meanings burst into light after being electrified, not only lighting up this historic ancient town, but also lighting up the new journey of people to pursue their dreams in the new year.

In addition, the Company also transferred operation and maintenance personnel and station managers from the medium voltage operation and maintenance center and power supply station to form a "power protection post", formulated power protection plans according to the opening time of lamp festivals and fairs throughout the city, carried out special patrols of substations and lines involved in power protection by using robots, UAVs, infrared thermometers and other equipment, and deployed live working forces according to grid ideas to achieve advanced perception of equipment faults, active research and judgment and rapid disposal, fully implementing the concept of "no power outage is the best service", to ensure the success of festival celebrations and make the masses have a happy new year.

