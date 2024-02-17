Flirt Day 2024: Quotes, Messages To Send To Your Crush Or Loved Ones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) February 18, is celebrated as Flirting Day and is said to foster optimism between two people, which is extremely beneficial to wellbeing. One might express interest in a significant other by the tiny actions exchanged during flirtation. An expression of amusement or camaraderie is flirting. If they return the favor, it may also be the beginning of a deeper relationship.

Those who want to chat with someone about something that's been on their mind might also use this day. Here are some quotes, and messages to send to your crush or loved ones.

"Are you made of copper and tellurium? Because you're Cu-Te."

"If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."

"Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes."

"Is your name Google? Because you have everything I've been searching for."

"I must be a snowflake because I've fallen for you."

"If you were a vegetable, you'd be a cute-cumber."

"Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears."

"Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I walk by again?"

"If beauty were time, you'd be an eternity."

"Do you have a Band-Aid? Because I just scraped my knee falling for you."

"You must be a parking ticket, because you've got 'fine' written all over you."

"Are you a camera? Every time I look at you, I smile."

"You're like a dictionary - you add meaning to my life." "Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?"

Feel free to use these playful and lighthearted quotes and messages to express your interest and make your crush smile on Flirting Day!