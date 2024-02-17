Kerala News LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Wayanad To Visit Families Of Wildlife Attack Victims

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.20 AM: Tiger attempts to kill calf in Pulpally

A tiger caught a calf tied up in the stable of Eldos in Ashramkolli, Pulpally of Wayanad district.

By the time the family heard the sound, the tiger had run away. The toger accidentally fell into a cow dung pit, however escaped into the bushes day, a calf was bitten and killed by a tiger in the neighborhood of this house.

8.10 AM:

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Wayanad to visit families of wildlife attack victims

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has arrived in the district and will visit the houses of the deceased victims of the wild jumbo attack.

Rahul is coming to Wayanad after taking a short break from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi will visit the houses of Ajeesh and Paul who died in the elephant attacks.

According to information provided by Congress sources, after staying in the constituency till noon today, he will return to Prayag Raj at 3 pm.

