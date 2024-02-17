Houthi Group Claims Missile Strike On British Oil Tanker Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yemen's Houthi group, aligned with Iran, has claimed responsibility for a fresh missile attack targeting Western interests amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. The claimed target was a British oil tanker, identified by the United States as a Panamanian-flagged vessel transporting crude oil to India.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree announced the attack, emphasizing the use of "appropriate naval missiles" for precise hits on the Pollux tanker in the Red Sea. The incident heightens tensions in the region, with the UK Maritime Trade Operations confirming the attack and military authorities responding to secure the crew and vessel.

Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Houthi group in Yemen, declared a missile attack on a British oil tanker, the Pollux, in the Red Sea. The strike came to light as a response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. Saree's statement pledged the Yemeni armed forces' commitment to defending Yemen and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported an incident involving the Pollux tanker, situated approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of al-Mukha (Mocha), Yemen. The vessel, identified as a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker bound for India, suffered a missile attack on its port side.

The US Department of State condemned the attack on the Pollux, labeling it as another instance of lawless assaults on international shipping. The Houthi group has been disrupting Red Sea trade routes since mid-November, linking their actions to the demand for halting Israel's war on Gaza and ensuring aid reaches besieged Palestinians.

British Foreign Minister David Cameron has appealed to China for action. During the Munich Security Conference, Cameron urged China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to leverage its influence on Iran to press the Houthi group in ending their Red Sea attacks.

Houthi assaults, expanding to target warships and vessels of the US and UK, intensified after Western allies initiated airstrikes across Yemen earlier this year.