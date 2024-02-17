In Kupiansk, Dead Woman Pulled Out Of Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, the body of a dead woman was removed from the rubble of a two-story residential building.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Rescuers removed the body of a woman from the rubble of the house. As of now, we know about one dead and five injured people," the post reads.

Later, the Prosecutor's Office clarified that the victim was 55 years old.

Russians drop 12 guided bombs on, five civilians injured

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk around 1:30 p.m. on February 17, destroying a two-story building and several private houses, injuring five people. According to the police, the invaders dropped more than 10 guided and high-explosive bombs on residential areas.

At about 6:40 p.m., the Russians hit a utility company with bombs. A search operation is underway at both locations, as there may be people under the rubble.