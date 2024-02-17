Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 33.184 manat ($19.52), or 0.96 percent, this week, Trend reports. The average price of one ounce of gold fell by 39.8667 manat, or $23.45 (1.16 percent), from the previous week to 3,410.4635 manat ($2,006.15).

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 5 3,451.2125 manat ($2.026.37) February 12 3,439.695 manat ($2.023.35) February 6 3,445.3305 manat ($2.031.77) February 13 3,432.368 manat ($2,019.04) February 7 3,445.3305 manat ($2.031.77) February 14 3,386.893 manat ($1,992.28) February 8 3,453.924 manat ($2.045.12) February 15 3,386.8505 manat ($1,992.26) February 9 3,455.8535 manat ($2,032.85) February 16 3,406.511 manat ($2,033.83) Average weekly 3,450.3302 manat ($2,029.61) Average weekly 3,410.4635 manat ($2,006.15)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 0.4162 manat (24 cents), or 1.08 percent this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 38.3703 manat ($22.57), which is 0.65 percent, or 0.246 manat (14 cents) less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 5 38.2917 manat ($22.52) February 12 38.624 manat ($22.72) February 6 38.0324 manat ($22.37) February 13 38.6226 manat ($22.719) February 7 38.0324 manat ($22.37) February 14 37.4553 manat ($22.03) February 8 37.8132 manat ($22.24) February 15 38.1094 manat ($22.41) February 9 38.4519 manat ($22.62) February 16 39.0402 manat ($22.96) Average weekly 38.1243 manat ($22.43) Average weekly 38.3703 manat ($22.57)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 33.354 manat ($19.62), or 2.24 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 15.5329 manat or $9.14 (1.02 percent) to 1,507.9136 manat ($887.01) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 5 1,524,169 manat ($896.56) February 12 1,491.546 manat ($877.37) February 6 1,536.749 manat ($903.97) February 13 1517,4965 manat ($892.64) February 7 1,536.749 manat ($903.97) February 14 1,490.7045 manat ($876.88) February 8 1,501.117 manat ($883.01) February 15 1,514.921 manat ($891.12) February 9 1,518.4485 manat ($893.2) February 16 1524,9 manat ($897) Average weekly 1,523.4465 manat ($896.14) Average weekly 1,507.9136 manat ($887.01)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 127.4235 manat ($74.95), or 8.65 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium fell by 3.01 percent, or 47.7139 manat ($28.07) compared to last week, amounting to 1,534.9011 manat ($902.88).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium February 5 1,592.7895 manat ($936.93) February 12 1,473.05 manat ($866.5) February 6 1,634.7455 manat ($961.61) February 13 1,542.9965 manat ($907.64) February 7 1,634.7455 manat ($961.61) February 14 1,470.432 manat ($864.95) February 8 1,525.0615 manat ($897.09) February 15 1,587.5535 manat ($933.85) February 9 1,525.733 manat ($897.49) February 16 1,600.4735 manat ($941.45) Average weekly 1,582.615 manat ($930.95) Average weekly 1,534.9011 manat ($902.88)

