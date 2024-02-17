Age-Defying Beauty And Wellness From The Inside Out: Beautiful Aging Reveals The Ultimate Guide For Women Over 50

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beautiful Aging Book Cover

In her book Beautiful Aging, Janie Bartlett provides the ultimate anti-aging guide to natural products and therapies for age-defying beauty for women over 50

- Janie BartlettLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Age-Defying Beauty and Wellness from the Inside Out: "Beautiful Aging " Reveals the Ultimate Guide for Women Over 50Today marks the release of "Beautiful Aging: The Ultimate Anti-Aging Guide to Using Natural Products and Therapies for Age-Defying Beauty and a Happier, Healthier Mid-Life and Beyond." Authored by Janie Bartlett this empowering guide promises to be a must-read for every woman over the age of 50 seeking a radiant and healthy mid-life and beyond.In a world inundated with beauty standards, "Beautiful Aging" takes a revolutionary approach by emphasizing that true lasting beauty comes from within your body. The accessible language and relatable advice make this book an insightful companion for women navigating the exciting journey of mid-life and beyond.At its core, the book aligns with the growing interest in wellness and the use of natural products and therapies. "Beautiful Aging" addresses the concerns that women over 50 often grapple with, including maintaining vibrant hair, skin, and nails, nurturing emotional well-being, and sustaining strength and activity levels.The author's expertise shines through as she details the most effective natural products and therapies for each concern, providing readers with a comprehensive toolkit for their wellness journey. By offering insights into the synergistic relationship between internal well-being and external beauty, the book asserts that a holistic approach enhances the efficacy of skincare products."Every woman over 50 should read this book," recommends Janie Bartlett the author, who brings years of knowledge and experience to the guide. "It's not just about looking younger; it's about feeling rejuvenated, staying active, and embracing a healthier, happier life."“The skin on your face is only 2% of your total body skin yet that's what most women only concentrate on – working from the inside out on your entire body will make that 2% glow and your physical and emotional health will also benefit.”"Beautiful Aging" covers a spectrum of topics, from the latest trends in natural products to practical tips for incorporating age-defying therapies into daily life. The accessible language and relatable advice make this book an indispensable companion for women navigating the exciting journey of mid-life and beyond."Beautiful Aging" is now available online on amazon in both eBook and paperback. For press inquiries, review copies, or interview requests with Janie Bartlett please contact:Janie Bartlett...About the Author: Janie is a respected authority in the wellness industry, with a passion for empowering women to embrace the beauty and vitality that comes with age. Janie is the Co-owner of the wellness company Live To Shine. With years of experience in natural therapies and a dedication to promoting holistic well-being, Janie brings a unique perspective to the field of anti-aging. It's important to note that Beautiful Aging is not a hard sell on Live to Shine products, rather it's Janie sharing the acquired knowledge learned through 7 years of research and product development.

Janie Bartlett

Live To Shine

...

