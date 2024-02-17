Distinguished Trial Lawyer Brian D. Witzer ESQ Brings Expertise And Experience To Heidari Law Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brian D. Witzer Esq VEGAS, NV, USA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brian D. Witzer, Esq., with over three and a half decades of litigation experience, is an accomplished trial lawyer specializing in a wide variety of civil cases and is now an integral part of the Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Los Angeles.Mr. Witzer is known for securing the highest trial outcome in a single-party toxic environmental case (mold) and product liability in U.S. history. Mr. Witzer's career includes an array of record-shattering verdicts and settlements spanning across California, and numerous other states for car accidents , personal injuries and wrongful death .In 1989, Mr. Witzer founded The Law Offices of Brian D. Witzer, marking a new chapter after a combined 12 years of committed service in both the public and private litigation arenas. Under his leadership, the firm has ushered over 100+ cases to trial, winning over one billion dollars in gross settlements.Mr. Witzer's educational journey speaks to his dedication and prowess. A Magna Cum Laude alumnus of both Temple University and Temple Law, his early career saw him championing justice as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Pennsylvania. Subsequently, he served the city of Philadelphia with distinction as an Assistant District Attorney."I'm deeply passionate about representing those who have been wronged" says Witzer. Mr. Witzer as the founder and principal of his law firm, has been at the forefront of pioneering litigation. His firm is celebrated for its innovative approach in areas such as multi-party pharmaceutical litigation, toxic mold exposure, traumatic brain injuries from varied causes, sexual assault cases, and complex catastrophic injury cases.Mr. Witzer won a record-setting $53,239,109 in a verdict judgement for Christopher Trejo v. Johnson & Johnson McNeil Consumer Health Care in a products liability pharmaceuticals case regarding Motrin. (case # YC058023) He also won a record-setting case for $6,300,000 in Los Angeles Superior Court in Jerome Wich et al v. Studio Village Homeowners Assoc. et al for premises liability mold infestation inside condo. (case #EC029939) Mr Witzer was able to win 25,000,000 for Gary Gorman et al v. Komick and Bourgeous in a premises liability case involving mold infestation. The mold led to brain injury in an infant due to exposure to toxins in the residence.(case # YC043494)These are just a handful of wins that Witzer has ushered in for his clients in his career, giving him an incredibly respected reputation in the legal industry.Mr. Witzer's vast expertise has seen him making appearances in an array of state courts across the U.S. on a pro hac vice basis.Mr. Witzer will be used on a consultation basis, contributing his vast knowledge and experience to over 100 Heidari Law Group locations.###Heidari Law Group proudly serves a wide region, with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Los Angeles, Irvine Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento. Furthermore, their expertise extends to neighboring cities like Glendale, Long Beach, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Santa Ana, San Bernardino, among others. Heidari Law Group helps to take the complexities of personal injury claims, taking the stress and pressure out of the clients hands.For more information visit or call 702-999-0000

