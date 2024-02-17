40 More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Raids In Central Gaza Yesterday: Death Toll 28,858

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 18 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 40 more Palestinians were killed and many others injured yesterday, in Israeli airstrikes that targeted residential homes in the central Gaza Strip.

Palestinian medical sources said that, Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent raids on several homes in the areas of Nuseirat, Al-Zawaida, and Deir el-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, killing dozens of people and wounding many others.

The sources added that, civil defence crews were able to recover 40 bodies, while dozens remained under the rubble, noting that, the dead and wounded were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir el-Balah.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, announced that, the number of Palestinian deaths had risen to 28,858, since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year.

Israel is launching a large-scale military war on the Gaza Strip, for the fifth month in a row, after Hamas carried out a sudden and unprecedented attack on the Israeli towns adjacent to the Strip.– NNN-WAFA