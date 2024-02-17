U.S.-British Coalition Conducted Fresh Strikes On Yemen's Hodeidah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 18 (NNN-SABA) – The U.S.-British military coalition, conducted multiple strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah yesterday, Houthi-run Satellite TV Channel, al-Masirah reported.

The strikes hit in and around the port city, including the area of Ras Issa, in the district of al-Salif, north-west of the city, said the Houthi television without providing further details about any casualties.

The U.S.-led coalition has made no comment yet on today's (yesterday's) strikes, but it issued a brief statement detailing the Houthi attack the day before.

Late on Friday,“four anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea. It is assessed that at least three missiles were launched towards the commercial vessel MT Pollux, a Panamanian-flagged, Denmark-owned, Panamanian-registered vessel. There were no reported injuries or damage from MT Pollux or any other ship in the area,” the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

The Houthis in their satellite television claimed responsibility for the missile attacks against the MT Pollux on Friday, describing the vessel as an“enemy British oil tanker.”

Also on Friday, the U.S. Department of State announced the designation of Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, as a“Specially Designated Global Terrorist group” for their terrorist attacks and hijacking of international civilian commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since last Nov.

The Houthis said, their attacks came in solidarity with Hamas, vowing to launch more attacks unless Israel stops its war in Gaza.

The Houthis said, the U.S.-British airstrikes against their mobile missiles have“no impact” on the group's military capabilities, vowing to launch more.– NNN-SABA