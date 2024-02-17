Ukraine To Launch Reconstruction Projects For At Least 100 Hospitals This Year PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This year, the government plans to launch reconstruction and modernization projects for at least 100 hospitals and create at least 30 mental health centers in cluster hospitals.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"We are continuing healthcare reform with new emphases on rehabilitation and psychological assistance. Our plan is to create at least 30 mental health centers in cluster hospitals and launch reconstruction and modernization projects in at least 100 hospitals," stated Shmyhal.

He noted that healthcare spending in 2024 will total UAH 239 billion, which is UAH 31 billion more than last year.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 1,523 medical facilities have been damaged and another 195 destroyed over the 23 months of war in Ukraine.

Photo credit: Cabinet of Ministers