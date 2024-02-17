Prime Minister Meets NATO Secretary General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) HE Jens Stoltenberg, on the margin of the Munich Security Conference.

The meeting discussed enhancing the strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and NATO, particularly with regards to their joint efforts to achieve lasting security and peace regionally and globally.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's full appreciation of its close cooperation with NATO, highlighting its positive reflection on peace and security in the Gulf region, the Middle East, and the world.

His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar and NATO share the common vision of resolving conflicts peacefully.