Ukraine's Kuleba, China's Wang Discuss Ways To Achieve Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have discussed ways to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Kuleba said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I met with my Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations, trade, and the need to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.

Kuleba also informed Wang about Ukraine's vision for the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"We agreed on the need to maintain Ukraine-China contacts at all levels and continue our dialogue," he added.

Kuleba earlier said that Ukraine seeks to organize a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping as part of preparations for the summit on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X