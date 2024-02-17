Air Defense Forces Destroy Two Reconnaissance Drones In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian reconnaissance drones.
The South Air Command reported this on Facebook and posted a video, according to Ukrinform.
"During the day on February 17, 2024, in the Kherson region, soldiers of the Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian reconnaissance UAVs: ZALA and Supercam," the statement said.
As reported, in one of the settlements of the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, explosive experts found a Russian aircraft bomb FAB-500 ShR, which did not detonate, and its three warheads remained intact and in a collapsed state.
