Head Of Presidential Office Discusses Security In Black Sea With Turkish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed security in the Black Sea.
Yermak reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"I also met with my good friend, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. We discussed security issues in the Black Sea and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula," the statement said.
Yermak thanked Fidan for his support of Ukraine.
As reported, Yermak met with representatives of the international non-governmental organization The Elders, during which he discussed the future of the world order and the punishment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
