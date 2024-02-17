Russians Shell Kupiansk For Second Time In Day, There May Be People Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region for the second time in a day, and there may be people under the rubble of the administrative building of the utility company.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Three more strikes with similarly guided aerial bombs were carried out 30 minutes ago on a local utility company. The State Emergency Service units are also conducting a rescue operation there, as we have information that there may be people under the rubble of the administrative building," said the head of the Regional Administration.

In addition, the villages of Chorne and Prykolotne in the Kupiansk district were shelled.



"Two educational institutions were destroyed there," informed Syniehubov.



According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers continue to work at the hit site of the attack. Four people have been rescued from the rubble.

"The shelling destroyed three two-story residential buildings. The private sector also suffered damage. At least 10 private houses were damaged. The explosions caused two fires in the buildings," the service said.

The search operation involves 57 rescuers.

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region at around 1:30 p.m. on February 17, destroying a two-story house and several private houses. Five people were injured.

According to the police, the invaders dropped more than 10 guided and high-explosive bombs on residential areas.