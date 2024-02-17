3Rd Assault Unit Withdraws To Prepared Positions On Outskirts Of Avdiivka And Levels Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has withdrawn to prepared positions on the outskirts of Avdiivka and leveled the front line.

The 3rd Assault Brigade reported this in a message on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Since the redeployment of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade to Avdiivka, our units have inflicted significant losses on the key strike group of the Russian army. Despite a significant advantage in artillery, attack drones, and the regular use of up to a hundred KABs per day, the enemy lost: more than 1,500 killed; more than 3,500 wounded; and more than 20 armored vehicles destroyed," the statement said.

Until the moment of withdrawal, the soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade did not allow the enemy to completely surround their positions.

"The brigade has withdrawn to prepared positions on the outskirts of Avdiivka and leveled the front line. Currently, the Russians are not slowing down their offensive. We continue to hold the defense in the Avdiivka direction," the brigade emphasized.

As reported, Ukrainian troops withdrew from Avdiivka to the second line of defense, where they could fight more effectively, the enemy simply outnumbered them in manpower and weapons.