Russians Hit Sloviansk And Kramatorsk With Missiles, People Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians struck at Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, and there are probably people under the rubble.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Military District Administration, said this on a Telegram message, Ukrinform reported.

"Russians fired three missiles at Kramatorsk, hitting the industrial zone and the private sector. Probably, a family of four people, including teenagers aged 14 and 16, is under the rubble of one of the houses. Two houses were destroyed and 23 others were damaged," the statement said.

According to Filashkin, a shell hit a school in Sloviansk. According to preliminary information, one person may be under the rubble.

Authorities, police, and rescuers are working at the sites of the impacts.

Later, Filashkin wrote that in Kramatorsk, "rescuers of the State Emergency Service are dismantling the rubble of houses - according to preliminary information, three people may be there."

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians dropped 12 guided bombs on Kupiansk.