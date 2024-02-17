Russian FAB-500 Unexploded Bomb Found In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one of the settlements of the Beryslav district in the Kherson region, explosive experts found a Russian aircraft bomb FAB-500 ShR, which did not detonate, and its three warheads remained intact and were in a collapsed state.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

According to the police, the village has been destroyed as a result of several months of fighting. There is not a single surviving building there and all the residents have left.

According to the police, the discovered bomb posed a great threat. It had three warheads that were in a combined state, so moving the deadly find was extremely dangerous.

Man killed inas result of Russian shelling, two people injured

Therefore, it was neutralized on the spot in compliance with all safety standards by a controlled explosion.

As reported, about 29% of the total area of the liberated Kherson region has been cleared of mines.