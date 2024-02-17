Diospyros Sold Abroad By Azerbaijan Have Become More Expensive - Income Increased

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The export of diospyros from Azerbaijan to foreign markets has
experienced a notable increase in price, resulting in a 58% rise in
income, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee's
report.
In January 2024, Azerbaijan exported 21,065 tons of diospyros
valued at $17,057,000.
This marks a significant increase of $6,244,000 (57.7%) in terms
of value and 6,950 tons (49.2%) in terms of quantity compared to
January 2023 when 14,115 tons of diospyros worth $10,813,000 were
exported.
Consequently, the export price per ton of diospyros rose to $810
this year from $766 in the corresponding period of the previous
year, reflecting a $44 increase or a 5.7% growth. The import price
of 1 kg of diospyros was 1.38 AZN in January 2024, compared to 1.30
AZN in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Notably, diospyros accounted for 0.93% of the total export
weight and 7.68% of the non-oil product export weight in January
2024, whereas in January 2023, its share was 0.58% of the total
export weight and 3.80% of the non-oil product export weight.
