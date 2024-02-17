Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 44 Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces carried out a new wave of airstrikes on residential areas in Gaza Strip, killing at least 44 people on Saturday.

The airstrikes also injured 80 people and destroyed nine houses, according to a statement issued by the government media office in the Gaza Strip.

The new carnage took place in Al-Nusairat and Deir Al-Balah refugee camps in central Gaza Strip, eyewitnesses told KUNA.

The air raids caused massive destruction to residential buildings and a state of panic among residents, they said.

Earlier, the health authorities in Gaza announced that the Israeli occupation forces have committed nine massacres against civilians in the Strip in the past 24 hours, killing at least 83 people and wounding 125 others. (end)

hss









