Houthis Fire 4 Missiles Towards Red Sea Vessels -- CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday that four anti-ship ballistic missiles have been launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea since yesterday.

It is assessed that at least three of the missiles were launched towards commercial vessel MT Pollux, a Panamanian-flagged, Denmark-owned, Panamanian-registered vessel.

"There were no reported injuries or damage from MT Pollux or any other ship in the area," according to a tween on CENTCOM's X account.

Additionally, the CENTCOM successfully conducted two self-defense strikes against one mobile anti-ship cruise missile and one mobile unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Yemen.

CENTCOM identified the mobile missile and USV in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. (end)

