Biden Reaffirms US Commitment To Supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden called President Zelenskyy on Saturday to underscore the United States' commitment to continue supporting Ukraine ahead of the two year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion.

This morning, Ukraine's military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia's first notable gains in months.

President Biden emphasized the need for Congress to urgently pass the national security supplemental funding bill to resupply Ukrainian forces, according to a White House statement.

President Biden reaffirmed the strong bipartisan support in the US government and among the American people for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to imposing costs on the Russian government to hold it accountable for its actions. (end)

