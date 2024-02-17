Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3138385 GAZA -- The Israeli occupation air force commit yet another carnage in Gaza Strip, killing at least 44 people.
3138403 WASHINGTON -- CENTCOM: Four anti-ship ballistic missiles have been launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea.
3138377 NEW DELHI -- India puts into orbit the meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS.
3138331 BERLIN -- NATO Secretary General calls on the US to meet commitments relating to security assistance to Ukraine.
3138406 WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden underscores the US commitment to continue supporting Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of "Russia's brutal invasion." (end)
gb
MENAFN17022024000071011013ID1107864725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.