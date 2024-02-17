Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3138385 GAZA -- The Israeli occupation air force commit yet another carnage in Gaza Strip, killing at least 44 people.

3138403 WASHINGTON -- CENTCOM: Four anti-ship ballistic missiles have been launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea.

3138377 NEW DELHI -- India puts into orbit the meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS.

3138331 BERLIN -- NATO Secretary General calls on the US to meet commitments relating to security assistance to Ukraine.

3138406 WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden underscores the US commitment to continue supporting Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of "Russia's brutal invasion." (end)

gb











MENAFN17022024000071011013ID1107864725