Taylor Swift Once Again Storms The MCG Stage For Second Sold-Out Show

Taylor Swift returned to the stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second night of the Australian leg of her Eras tour on Saturday night.

The global megastar, 34, sent the jam-packed crowds wild when she made her grand arrival on stage for her epic three-hour setlist amid her first tour Down Under in six years.

She once again attracted a crowd of around 96,000 to the MCG for her second show, after she performed to the biggest crowd of her career on the opening night of her Australian tour.

However, her second show was shrouded in tragedy as it emerged hours before that teenage fan Mieka Pokarier, 16, was killed in a horrific highway crash on Thursday while on a family road trip to see the pop star.

Taylor put on a brave face as she returned to the stage to put on another incredible performance for the thousands of fans who had travelled miles to Melbourne for her show.

For the concert, Taylor once again sported a whole array of eye-catching outfits to encompass every one of her 'Eras', commemorating each of her beloved albums.

She left the crowds screaming at one point in the show as she put her own Australian twist on her smash hit song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

The Grammy-award winning artist personalised her show for her Australian audience with the help of her backing dancer in one hysterical moment.

She was heard saying into the microphone: 'This is exhausting, you know? Like, we are never getting back together.'

Taylor then handed the microphone over to a dancer, who said 'no' as 'naur' in a noticeably Australian twang, sending the crowds absolutely wild.

The Melbourne locals were heard erupting into deafening screams as they were thrilled by the hilarious touch, as Taylor went straight into the track's chorus.

In keeping with her usual setlist, Taylor treated fans to two surprise songs, and picked a three-song mashup of Getaway Car, August and The Other Side of the Door, as well as This Is Me Trying, sending fans wild.

As well as performing for tens of thousands of fans inside the MCG, hundreds of ticketless fans once again stormed the stadium in a bid to listen into the show.

Despite warnings to stay home, huge crowds of Swifties who weren't able to get their hands on tickets were seen gathering outside the venue for the epic show.

Videos shared to social media documented the chaos as massive crowds were seen singing along in unison and dancing as the MCG was completely overrun by fans.

Just hours ahead of her second concert, Taylor was spotted arriving in chauffeured FBI-style as she made her way to the stadium for sound-check.

A convoy of blacked out Land Rovers were seen driving down Brunton Ave and into the underground carpark of the venue, with one carrying the Shake It Off star.

Huge crowds were also seen descending on the MCG hours ahead of the show as they tried to beat the queues after the record-breaking first concert on Friday night.

A massive 96,000 fans descended on the MCG for Taylor's first show, marking the biggest concert of her entire career.

Despite already having performed at huge sporting stadiums across the US, the opening night of her Australian tour broke records, as she has never performed to a crowd larger than 74,000.

Reacting to performing at her biggest show to date, Taylor told the 96,000-strong crowd on Friday: 'This is the biggest show we've done on this tour or any tour I have ever done!

'That's the version you get of me tonight, the version that is completely star-struck by the fact that so many of you wanted to hang out with us on Saturday night in Melbourne!'

As well as the huge crowds inside the venue, eager fans who weren't able to get their hands on the sought-after tickets gathered outside the MCG in their masses. (Courtesy Daily Mail)