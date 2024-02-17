YAS HEAT RACING EYE UP HISTORIC FINISH TO FORMULA 4 UAE CHAMPIONSHIP THIS WEEKEND

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Yas Heat's Keanu Al Azhari goes into final round atop the championship standings with chance to win first F4 UAE championship for team and driver. Rookie starlet Zack Scoular prepares for final weekend of debut season after impressive performances in Abu Dhabi.

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi: As the Formula 4 UAE championship reaches its title-deciding round in Dubai, Yas Heat Racing and Keanu Al Azhari are eyeing up a historic finish to the season with Al Azhari aiming to clinch the first F4 UAE championship in the team's history.

The Abu Dhabi-based team has enjoyed a stellar performance in their second season in the championship, with the dynamic duo of Al Azhari and rookie star Zack Scoular propelling the team to P3 in the constructor standings going into the fifth and final round of the season in Dubai.

Following his remarkable performance in the season-opening Trophy Round at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi 2023 in November, Al Azhari has proven to be indispensable to the team, securing a total of seven podium finishes with two race wins leading up to this crucial weekend.

With a 13-point lead over Mumbai Falcons Racing's Freddie Slater in P2, the race weekend presents a unique opportunity for Al Azhari to capture his first F4 UAE championship as well as the monumental first title in the team's history.

Yas Heat Racing Ambassador Rashid Al Dhaheri heads to Dubai following his dominant weekend in which the Emirati starlet secured two podium finishes with a P2 and P1 finish. His stellar season positions him among the top 5 in the overall Drivers' Championship going into the final round this weekend.

Rookie starlet Zack Scoular goes into the final round of action with a chance to secure a Top-15 position in the overall Driver's Championship in his debut season, with a Top-5 finish in the Rookie division on the cards should the 16-year-old continue his promising form in the final round.

The eagerly anticipated final weekend of 2024 F4 UAE Championship unfolds at Dubai Autodrome, following a thrilling penultimate round at Yas Marina Circuit.