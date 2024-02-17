Nevvon Wins Caring4cal Grant To Empower 10,000 California Caregivers With $27M In Training And Career Ladder Incentives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The grant enables Nevvon to offer stipends and advanced training, supporting caregivers and the future of home-based care in California.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nevvon, a trailblazer in e-training solutions for the healthcare sector, has been awarded a Caring4Cal grant in a robust effort to empower caregivers across California with essential training and up to $25 million in financial incentives.This initiative, spearheaded by the California Department of Healthcare Access and Information (HCAI), is designed to provide free training, personal coaching, and incentives of up to $2,750 per caregiver. The program is part of the Caring4Cal Health Workforce Development Grant and is part of an effort to bolster the workforce of home- and community-based care providers, recognizing the superior health outcomes achieved when patients are cared for in their homes.According to the PHI National's latest report, California faces a critical need for home care workers, with demand expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Nevvon's partnership with Caring4Cal directly addresses this need by providing accessible, state-of-the-art training to caregivers, ensuring a future where no Californian goes without the care they require.James Cohen, CEO of Nevvon, expressed his excitement about the grant:"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us, one that allows Nevvon to establish an even deeper connection with home care and home health in California. Being able to help put money into the pockets of trainees is fantastic: it makes a real difference in the lives of caregivers."Caregivers engaged with Nevvon's training are eligible to earn $1,250 in stipends after completing 30 hours of training. Moreover, they can secure an additional $1,500 in retention bonuses or as a career ladder boost, marking a significant financial uplift for those dedicated to their professional advancement."The award builds upon Nevvon's success as a CalGrows award recipient, a similarly structured workforce development initiative launched last year by the California Department of Aging. With a target to train 10,000 caregivers, this Caring4Cal proposal is even more ambitious, reinforcing our commitment to the caregiving community" Cohen continued.Nevvon's innovative training modules are meticulously crafted to align with the educational needs of caregivers, contributing towards their ongoing professional requirements and supporting their journey towards excellence in care."It's also an opportunity to reach more care provider agencies across the state. We're just now starting to engage with new, additional agencies that are keen to train and upskill their staff and to support their participation in the Caring4Cal's stipend and bonus rewards initiative," Cohen added.Nevvon's initiative is bolstered by a strategic partnership with the National Minority Health Association (NMHA), a key player in closing the disparity gap in minority health care. The NMHA's commitment to health equity and its extensive outreach and recruitment capabilities are instrumental in amplifying the impact of the Caring4Cal grant.Accordingly, Nevvon invites care provider agencies interested in enhancing their staff's skills and taking advantage of the Caring4Cal stipend program to fill out this form to arrange a discussion with an account executive about staff eligibility and program details.For more information about Nevvon and its partnership with Caring4Cal, please visit .About NevvonNevvon is an innovative e-training platform that empowers healthcare agencies to achieve compliance and excellence in care through education. Founded by healthcare industry veterans, Nevvon is dedicated to improving the quality of care through its state-of-the-art e-training solutions.Contact:James CohenCEO & Co-founderNevvon...

