'Spiritual But Not Religious' Modern Mystics School Meets Urgent Need For Contemporary Spirituality

- Kelly DeutschEUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The timing couldn't be better for Spiritual Wanderlust's newest course, launched this month on the heels of a Pew Research Center study on American Spirituality. Results from that study reveal that 7 in 10 U.S. adults describe themselves as spiritual in some way, with 22% self-describing as spiritual but not religious.Founded by former nun and author Kelly Deutsch in 2018, Spiritual Wanderlust recognized early on what Pew confirms in its research--that Americans no longer identify with organized religion like they used to.Modern Mystics School is the fifth online course Deutsch has designed to satisfy the need of Americans--and other spiritual seekers from abroad--for a deeper sense of connection to the divine that is not necessarily entwined with religion.The mystics covered in the new program lived in the 20th century and left behind legacy teachings that are still fresh and extremely relevant to modern seekers. Some of the leading teachers on the roster were actually students of those mystics--James Finley was a novice under Thomas Merton and Kaira Jewel Lingo lived as a nun while she was studying with Thich Nhat Hanh.Highlights from the series of twelve mystics include:. Nicholas Black Elk. Nephew of Crazy Horse, part of Ghost Dance movement, now up for canonization as a Catholic saint. Simone Weil, fierce activist who refused to be baptized despite her love of Catholicism, in order to express solidarity with those outside the church. Howard Thurman, spiritual father of the Civil Rights movementIn addition to lectures, students will enjoy small group discussions, guided spiritual practices, curated reading lists, expertly researched study materials and more.“While people are fleeing churches, they are not abandoning spirituality. In fact, I would argue that many are more hungry than ever for spiritual depths-they're just not finding it within the institutions,” says Deutsch.“One thing I love about the moderns is that they have lived during most of our lifetimes and know what it looks like to stand up to racism and injustice, to live in a global community, to juggle the strains on our attention. They show us what it looks like to seek divine union in the midst of the modern melee.”The platform for Modern Mystics School is modeled after Deutsch's other hugely popular online offerings. Over the years, Spiritual Wanderlust has satisfied the spiritual curiosity of thousands of students from dozens of countries around the world.MODERN MYSTICS SCHOOL AT-A-GLANCEModern Mystics School WebsiteWHATMasterclasses, guided practices, group discussions, curated reading lists and moreWHENFeb 4, 2024 - Jan 11, 2025WHEREVirtual LIVE on Zoom and self-study educational resource portalWHO (MYSTICS - TEACHERS)Thich Nhat Hanh - Kaira Jewel LingoNicholas Black Elk - Deacon Bill WhiteHenri Nouwen - Ronald RolheiserBede Griffiths - Adam BuckoSister Wendy Beckett - Robert EllsbergMary Oliver - Kelly DeutschCaryll Houselander - Carl McColmanThomas Merton - James FinleyThomas Berry - Kathleen DeignanSimone Weil - Laurence FreemanAbraham Heschel - Dan MillerHoward Thurman - Lerita Coleman BrownCOSTTiered packages $27 - $197/month, financial need scholarships availableTERMSEnrollment is ongoing with recordings availableAbout Spiritual WanderlustFounded by former nun and author Kelly Deutsch in 2018, Spiritual Wanderlust is an online school of spiritual formation. Our goal is to support people on their path to wholeness and divine union, using all the gifts available to us through the contemplative tradition, modern psychology, and the wisdom of the ages.Spiritual Wanderlust WebsiteInterviews available.

