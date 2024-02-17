Sidebar Welcomes Aliza Shatzman, Founder Of The Legal Accountability Project

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Aliza Shatzman, The Legal Accountability ProjectMONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Aliza Shatzman, founder of the Legal Accountability Project. Shatzman is an attorney and advocate based in Washington, DC who writes and speaks about judicial accountability, clerkships, and diversity in the courts. Her SideBar episode goes live on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.Aliza's writing on the subject of judicial ethics has been published in numerous law journals and mainstream publications, including the Columbia Law Review, Harvard Journal on Legislation, Yale Law & Policy Review, UCLA Journal of Gender & Law, Administrative Law Review, NYU Journal of Legislation & Public Policy, Law360, Bloomberg Law, Above the Law, Slate, Ms. Magazine, and Balls and Strikes. Aliza is also a contributor at Above the Law.Cohost Jackie Gardina noted that“it is quite surprising for many of us to learn that the federal judiciary is exempt from Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, meaning that current and former law clerks have no legal recourse for harms done to their lives, careers, and future earning potential in cases of alleged discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.”According to Ms. Shatzman,“LAP's goals are to foster beneficial clerkship experiences and ensure that everyone who wants to clerk can pursue a clerkship in a safe and supportive work environment; to diversify the clerkship applicant pool, judicial chambers, and the legal profession generally; to increase transparency in the clerkship application process by democratizing information about judges; and to advocate for anti-discrimination protections in the judiciary, revisions to judicial codes of conduct and workplace policies; and changes to judicial complaint processes in both the federal and state courts to ensure due process for law clerks. LAP aims to empower law students to demand safer workplaces, as well as increased transparency and equity in the clerkship application process. LAP also encourages other former clerks who experienced mistreatment to speak candidly about their experiences.”Added Mitch Winick, cohost of SideBar,“Aliza and LAP bring important transparency to a relatively unknown professional work environment in the federal courts. There is no doubt that her willingness to speak out about the lack of accountability for alleged bad behavior by certain federal judges will ultimately change the federal court's workplace culture for the better.”Aliza earned her BA from Williams College in Williamstown, MA, and her JD from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law (WashU Law) in St. Louis, MO. At WashU Law, Aliza was an Associate Editor for the Journal of Law & Policy. Throughout law school, Aliza interned at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Office of Vaccine Litigation; the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Counterterrorism Section of the National Security Division. Following law school, Aliza clerked in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia (D.C. Superior Court) during the 2019-2020 term.To listen to Aliza Shatzman's SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to .

