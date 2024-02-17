Nordic Naturals Issues Voluntary Recall Of Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid Due To Elevated Levels Of Vitamin D3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATSONVILLE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordic Naturals is voluntarily recalling one lot of Nordic Naturals Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid, 0.76 fl. oz. (22.5 mL), 400 IU (10mcg) D3. This recall is being conducted due to a manufacturing error that resulted in an elevated level of Vitamin D3 dosage or super potent dose. The affected lot number is 234909, with an expiration date of December 2025.



Prolonged use of the recalled Baby's Vitamin D3 Liquid could potentially lead to elevated vitamin D levels, resulting in vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, frequent urination, and inability to thrive in infants.

Nordic Naturals has taken immediate action by notifying distributors, retailers and customers directly via email and arranging for the return of all recalled products. The affected product is used as a dietary supplement for infants up to 12 months of age and is packaged in boxes containing one bottle and one dropper for dosage, under SKU RUS-02733.

Consumers, distributors, and retailers in possession of the recalled product should discontinue use immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement. The lot number can be found on the back of the box and on the bottle.

Approximately 3,800 units of product were affected, with one-fifth already returned by retailers. The reason for the recall is solely due to an isolated manufacturing error. There have been no reports of adverse events to date related to the use of this recalled product.

If infants experience any of these symptoms while using the product, report them to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online at . Nordic Naturals can also be contacted directly at ... or 888-294-7440, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. PST. Consumers are advised to consult their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems related to taking or using this product.

Nordic Naturals prioritizes consumer safety, reaffirming its dedication to quality products. We are swiftly removing the recalled item from the market to safeguard the health and well-being of our customers.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 | ... Pitch Publicity®