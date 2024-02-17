From Insight To Impact: Trudoc Acquires“Wellthy Therapeutics” To Deliver Premier Digital Health Services In The GCC And Expand To India

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a landmark move that promises to transform digital healthcare, TruDoc Healthcare, the GCC's premier virtual primary care provider, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Wellthy Therapeutics. Wellthy Therapeutics, Asia's leading clinically validated chronic disease management platform, joins forces with TruDoc, creating new standards in healthcare outcome, quality & patient experience in the region, and heralds TruDoc's strategic expansion into new markets including India.

The acquisition of Wellthy Therapeutics' advanced behavioral science and digital therapeutic solutions with TruDoc's extensive virtual and in-home healthcare services marks the dawn of a transformative healthcare era. This integration ensures round-the-clock access to high-quality care, tailored treatment plans, and innovative care delivery methods for patients. These advancements hold the potential to greatly enhance health results and streamline healthcare expenditures.

The combined vision is rooted in patient-centric care, aiming to deliver a seamless, integrated healthcare experience that places the patient at the heart of every decision. With TruDoc's leadership in the GCC and Wellthy's proven track record in Asia, this alliance is poised to reinforce TruDoc's leading position in the region as a tech-enabled primary care provider.

Sharing his perspective on the acquisitions, Vish Narain, Chairman of TruDoc, stated,“With this acquisition, we're hitting a key milestone on our path to transforming healthcare across the GCC and beyond. We are crafting an integrated care experience that's tailored to the changing needs of our patients and our clients. We envision a future where primary care is easily accessible, starting with digital platforms, followed by in-home care, with in-clinic visits only when needed.”

“Our founding goal at Wellthy was ambitious; to impact millions of lives. This partnership accelerates our progress towards our impact goal, broadening our reach while enhancing patient outcomes,” stated Abhishek Shah, Founder of Wellthy Therapeutics.“The combined capabilities are uniquely positioned to significantly lower healthcare expenses, contribute to savings, and reduce unnecessary hospital and clinic visits, while substantially improving the patient experience.”

The synergy of TruDoc and Wellthy Therapeutics will enable insurers, employers, and governments to provide high-quality, individualized care. Integrated services offer connected care, remote monitoring, and instant access to healthcare professionals, all supported by AI and personalized care protocols. This approach not only elevates patient care but also delivers validated results in terms of cost reductions across the outpatient care spectrum.

In pursuit of Vision 2025, TruDoc and Wellthy Therapeutics are aligning their clinical strengths and digital health expertise to create a sustainable healthcare ecosystem aimed at impacting 10 million lives. This strategic partnership signifies a significant step towards closing the loop on full stack primary care, leveraging TruDoc's clinical proficiency and Wellthy Therapeutics' prowess in digital health and behavioral science.

About TruDoc Healthcare:

TruDoc Healthcare, the GCC's leading telehealth and virtual care provider, offers a“virtual first” approach to healthcare delivery, ensuring high-quality, accessible services. With round-the-clock expert consultations, evidence-based care, and centralized medical records, TruDoc prioritizes patient needs while leveraging state-of-the-art technology. Whether delivered virtually, in-home, or in-clinic as necessary, TruDoc focuses on accessibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness, reshaping healthcare delivery and promoting overall well-being.

About Wellthy Therapeutics:

Wellthy Therapeutics is Asia's leading virtual chronic disease management company. Wellthy's solutions combine behavioral science and technology to deliver personalized digital therapies. Since 2015, Wellthy has delivered solutions across >15 chronic conditions, impacting hundreds of thousands of patients, while working deeply with health insurers and life science companies in multiple countries to lower the cost of care and improve population outcomes.