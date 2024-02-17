Kuwaiti FM Meets Senior Officials In Munich

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met separately with his Canadian, Belgian, Sri Lankan and Maldivian counterparts, as well as the leader of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Munich on Saturday.

The meeting with Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, of Canada, focused on the friendly relations and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields as well as the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip.

Both sides also discussed the efforts to complete delineation of the maritime boundaries between the State of Kuwait and Iraq beyond mark 162.

During his meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Al-Yahya reviewed the bilateral ties and a range of regional and international issues of common concern.

The efforts to delineate the Kuwait-Iraqi maritime boundaries and the situation in Gaza were also brought to the fore during the talks.

The meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry dealt with the bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest, and the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraqi maritime boundaries.

During his meeting with his Maldivian counterpart Moosa Zameer, the Kuwaiti foreign minister reviewed the efforts to promote economic cooperation as well as the role of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in promoting economic development in the Maldives.

Both sides also discussed the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip and other regional and international issues of common interest.

The talks with leader of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi focused on the historical relations between Kuwait and sisterly Yemen in various areas, and the efforts to promote the security and stability in Yemen.

The efforts to complete the delineation of the Kuwait-Iraqi maritime boundaries and the situation in Gaza were also reviewed during the talks.

A similar meeting with President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani explored ways to promote cooperation between Kuwait and the Iraqi region in such areas as economy, investment and development.

Both sides also discussed the efforts to complete delineation of the maritime boundaries between the State of Kuwait and Iraq beyond mark 162.

Al-Yahya had these separate meetings on the fringes of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC), which opened yesterday, will come to a close tomorrow, Sunday. (end)

