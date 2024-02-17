Kuwait FM Meets Saudi Counterpart In Munich

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Germany, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Saturday Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 60th edition of Munich Security Conference, held in Munich in Germany from February 16-18.

During the meeting, they discussed means to bolster the historic relations between the two sisterly countries in all domains.

They reviewed several issues of common interest and the latest regional and international developments, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the efforts exerted to resolve it.

They touched upon means to ameliorate joint action among Gulf Cooperation Council member states and the latest developments related to demarcation of the maritime borders between Kuwait and Iraq beyond the 162 mark. (end)

