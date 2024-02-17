Rockefeller And Bill Gates Want Scientists To Find Out Why People Refuse To Take Vaccines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Rockefeller and Bill Gates want Project Mercury scientists to
find out why people refuse to take the vaccine, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
The project aims to increase vaccination rates against Covid-19
and combat public health "misinformation" in 17 countries around
the world.
Rockefeller will donate $25 million to 12 teams working to
combat the growing global threat posed by low Covid-19 vaccination
rates and public health misinformation.
Accoerding to the article In Fall 2021, the Social Science
Research Council launched the Mercury Project, mobilizing social
and behavioral scientists in a search for cost-effective and
scalable solutions to build vaccination demand and healthier
information environments.
With $25M in funding from The Rockefeller Foundation, Robert
Wood Johnson Foundation, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Craig Newmark
Philanthropies, and the National Science Foundation, the teams in
the Mercury Project consortium are evaluating a portfolio of
interventions in 17 countries that vary in settings, target
populations, and risk/reward ratios, with the goal of identifying
those interventions that most cost-effectively and scalably
increase science-based health decision making.
We are excited to announce a new call for proposals with funding
from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Mercury Project now
invites proposals to evaluate the causal impacts of online or
offline interventions designed to increase demand for vaccinations
consistent with national priorities, including childhood vaccines,
HPV, polio, measles, and Covid-19 vaccinations, in low- and
lower-middle income countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America
and the Caribbean." says the article
