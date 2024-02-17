Turkiye Reduced Exports Of Electrical Equipment To Russia In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye reduced its electrical equipment exports to Russia by
48.4 percent to $31.2 million in January 2024 compared to the same
period in 2023, Azernews reports, citing
TurkicWorld.
The ministry also said that Turkiye exported $16.3 million worth
of electrical equipment in the last 12 months (January 2024-January
2023).
It should be noted that Turkiye's exports of electrical
equipment to world markets increased by 3.2 percent in January 2024
compared to the same month in 2023, totaling $1.2 million.
In January-December 2023, Turkiye's exports of electrical
equipment increased by 7 percent compared to the same period in
2022 and amounted to 16.2 billion dollars.
