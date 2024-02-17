Volume Of Cargo Received By Aliaga Port Last Year Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's port of Aliaga received 68 million 644 thousand 484
tons of cargo in January-December 2023, Azernews reports, citing TurkicWorld.
According to the ministry, 2 mln 815 thousand 315 tons of cargo
was transported from the port of Aliaga by vessels flying the flag
of Turkey and 65 mln 829 thousand 169 tons of cargo was transported
by vessels flying the flags of other countries. other
countries.
"In January-December 2023, 703,795 tons of transit cargoes
passed through the port of Aliaga in Turkiye," the ministry
said.
It should be noted that in January-December 2023, the ports of
Turkiye received 391 million 717 thousand 308 tons of cargo.
For January-December 2023, the cargoes accepted by vessels under
the Turkish flag amounted to 29 million 299 thousand 350 thousand
tons. Cargo shipments to Turkish ports by vessels flying the flags
of other countries amounted to 362 million 417 thousand 958
tons.
At the same time, 66 million 735 thousand 403 tons of transit
cargoes were transported from Turkish ports in January-December
2023.
In December 2023, Turkish ports accepted 36 million 375 thousand
497 tons of cargoes.
During this period, the cargoes accepted by Turkish flagged
vessels to the inland ports amounted to 2 million 739 thousand 933
tons.
In Turkish ports, 33 million 635 thousand 564 tons of cargoes
were carried by vessels flying the flags of other countries.
In addition, in December 2023, 5 million 238 thousand 880 tons
of transit cargoes were transported from Turkish ports.
It should be noted that in January-December 2023, Turkish ports
received 60 thousand 195 ships.
According to the information, during this period Turkish ports
accepted 40 thousand 918 vessels under the flags of other countries
and 19 thousand 277 vessels under the flag of Turkiye.
In December last year, Turkish ports received 4 thousand 697
ships.
According to the information, during this period the number of
ships accepted under the flags of other countries amounted to 3,190
and the number of ships accepted under the flag of Turkiye amounted
to 1,507.
