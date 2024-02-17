Volume Of Cargo Received By Aliaga Port Last Year Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye's port of Aliaga received 68 million 644 thousand 484 tons of cargo in January-December 2023, Azernews reports, citing TurkicWorld.

According to the ministry, 2 mln 815 thousand 315 tons of cargo was transported from the port of Aliaga by vessels flying the flag of Turkey and 65 mln 829 thousand 169 tons of cargo was transported by vessels flying the flags of other countries. other countries.

"In January-December 2023, 703,795 tons of transit cargoes passed through the port of Aliaga in Turkiye," the ministry said.

It should be noted that in January-December 2023, the ports of Turkiye received 391 million 717 thousand 308 tons of cargo.

For January-December 2023, the cargoes accepted by vessels under the Turkish flag amounted to 29 million 299 thousand 350 thousand tons. Cargo shipments to Turkish ports by vessels flying the flags of other countries amounted to 362 million 417 thousand 958 tons.

At the same time, 66 million 735 thousand 403 tons of transit cargoes were transported from Turkish ports in January-December 2023.

In December 2023, Turkish ports accepted 36 million 375 thousand 497 tons of cargoes.

During this period, the cargoes accepted by Turkish flagged vessels to the inland ports amounted to 2 million 739 thousand 933 tons.

In Turkish ports, 33 million 635 thousand 564 tons of cargoes were carried by vessels flying the flags of other countries.

In addition, in December 2023, 5 million 238 thousand 880 tons of transit cargoes were transported from Turkish ports.

It should be noted that in January-December 2023, Turkish ports received 60 thousand 195 ships.

According to the information, during this period Turkish ports accepted 40 thousand 918 vessels under the flags of other countries and 19 thousand 277 vessels under the flag of Turkiye.

In December last year, Turkish ports received 4 thousand 697 ships.

According to the information, during this period the number of ships accepted under the flags of other countries amounted to 3,190 and the number of ships accepted under the flag of Turkiye amounted to 1,507.