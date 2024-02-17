               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SOCAR And UAE Company Discuss Cooperation Prospects


2/17/2024 3:10:34 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) and United Arab Emirates logistics company AD Ports Group have discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of logistics of oil and petrochemical products, Azernews reports.

During the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

