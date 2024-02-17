Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Missile Over Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military destroyed a missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The missile was destroyed. We neutralized the enemy target in the Kryvyi Rih district," he wrote.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile threat.
