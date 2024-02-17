Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine An 'Absolute Strategic Debacle' For Putin - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine has been an "absolute strategic debacle" for Putin and Russia, which is now weaker militarily, economically, and diplomatically.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this during the Munich Security Conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This aggression against Ukraine has been an absolute strategic debacle for Vladimir Putin and for Russia. Russia is weaker militarily. It's weaker economically. It's weaker diplomatically. Europe has ended its energy dependence on Russia in the space of two years. Ukrainians are more united than they've ever been, including against Russia, which was not the case certainly in 2014, not desirable, but it's a result of Russia's actions," Blinken said.

In addition, according to him, Putin's actions made NATO stronger, although he wanted the opposite.

"And, certainly, since 2022, we have a NATO alliance, a defensive alliance, with no intent of ever attacking Russia, only there to defend its members, that is now stronger and larger. All of this is a result of actions that Russia has taken, precipitating the very things it said it wanted to prevent," Blinken said.

Kuleba after meeting with Blinken: We are working on solutions to continue U.S. military aid

He also stressed the need to maintain the solidarity that has already been demonstrated with Ukraine.

"There's tremendous determination on the part of dozens of countries to do two things. First, to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to deal in the immediate with the ongoing Russian aggression. But second, to put Ukraine on a path where increasingly, in the months and years to come, it's able to stand strongly on its own two feet - militarily, economically and democratically. That is the strongest possible rebuke to Putin, it's the strongest possible rebuke to all those who would seek to undermine Ukraine," Blinken said.

He noted that Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine had affected the basic principles of the international system, the preservation of which the whole world is interested in, so solidarity with Ukraine concerns everyone.

Photo: Pool