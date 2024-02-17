Man Killed, Another Wounded As Enemy Shells Sumy Region With Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, one man was killed and another was wounded in an enemy mortar shelling attack on the Khotin community.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On February 17 at 12:45, the enemy started shelling the village in the Khotin community with mortars. Eleven explosions were recorded. According to preliminary information, one man was killed and another was wounded in the shelling,” the post reads.

As reported, on the night of February 17, Russian troops fired seven times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.