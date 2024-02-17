Russians Drop 12 Guided Bombs On Kupiansk, Five Civilians Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians dropped guided and high-explosive bombs on residential areas of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region. The number of injured rose to five, three women and two men.

This was reported on Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

“One of the bombs hit a two-story apartment building. Two women, ages 88 and 67, were injured. Another bomb also struck the building. At this time we know of one injured woman. There are still people under the rubble. Several civilian objects were destroyed and damaged in the city,” the post reads.

According to Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped 12 guided and high-explosive bombs within 40 minutes.

"12 KABs [guided aerial bombs], FABs [high-explosive bombs] on Kupiansk from 13.00 to 13.40. Residential buildings, including a two-story apartment block, were hit. There are victims and people under the rubble. The police and the State Emergency Service are working to clear the rubble," Tymoshko wrote on Facebook.

The information will be updated.

In a follow-up post, the prosecutor's office reported that two men, aged 69 and 44, were also injured.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been launched.

As reported, a woman was rescued from the rubble in Kupiansk. The search for two more people was ongoing.