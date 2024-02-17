Zelensky, Finland's President Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed Ukraine's defense needs with President-elect of Finland Alexander Stubb.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelensky congratulated the interlocutor on winning the election and thanked for his clear stance on condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"We are extremely grateful to your country and your people for the unwavering support and warm attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians. You have been with us since the first days of the full-scale war," said Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine informed Alexander Stubb about the battlefield situation and the defense needs of the Ukrainian army.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining Finland's support for Ukraine on its path to NATO and the European Union.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office