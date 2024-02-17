Zelensky Discusses Ukraine's Recovery With Australian Billionaire Forrest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Australian businessman Andrew Forrest, founder of the Fortescue Metals Group mining company, discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“In Munich, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Australian businessman and philanthropist Andrew Forrest, founder of one of the world's largest mining companies, Fortescue Metals Group (FMG). The Head of State thanked him for his active public support of Ukraine,” the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.

As noted, Zelensky praised Andrew Forrest's assistance in implementing humanitarian projects in our country, in particular, the construction of housing for internally displaced Ukrainian families who lost their homes due to the war.

, Finland's president discuss Ukraine's defense need

Special attention was paid to the issues of rebuilding Ukraine, involving large global financial and industrial companies in projects to restore our country from the consequences of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is taking part in the Munich Security Conference.

After the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Australian billionaire Andrew Forest, owner of Fortescue Metals Group, announced his intention to invest in the country.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office